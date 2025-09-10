Nigeria needs solution providers – Ladoja, Olubadan-designate

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, says Nigeria is in dire need of qualified engineers at the helm of affairs to proffer solutions to numerous challenges bedevilling the country.

The Olubadan designate stated this while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), led by its President, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, who paid him a courtesy visit, on Wednesday, in his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

Ladoja, a Fellow of the NSE, charged members to expand their scope beyond engineering field, particularly in politics and other leadership roles, so as to use their training and experience to make informed policies that would redirect Nigeria’s economy to prosperity pathways.

“We have invaluable knowledge and experience to share, and I encourage all to work hard to take leadership roles in every aspect of life.

“The challenges before our nation are vast and the solutions lie in the minds and hands of engineers.

“We are witnessing tremendous transformations in few states where our members are in power and we must put more efforts to achieve more,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Oguntala said that Ladoja has done NSE proud as a distinguished senator, former governor and respected traditional ruler.

She said that the NSE decided to bring its council meeting to Ibadan as a mark of respect to the new Olubadan, being one of the senior fellows who has done the body proud.

The president added that the NSE 2025 conference has also been slated to hold in Ibadan by December.

“We have come on behalf of council and entire members of NSE to felicitate new Olubadan as his number one professional constituency,” she said.

Oguntala pledged the support of NSE to all activities of the new Olubadan and prayed for peaceful reign on the throne. (NAN)