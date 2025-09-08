Nigeria needs inclusive governance to end tensions — Rev. Pam

Nigeria Flag

…Urges Tinubu to Address Hardship

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on President Bola Tinubu to step up efforts in tackling poverty, insecurity, and issues of inclusivity in governance.

Rev. Pam made the call in Kaduna at the weekend during a condolence visit to the Legal Adviser of Northern CAN, who recently lost his wife.

He acknowledged the President’s intentions but stressed that Nigerians are still battling hardship and insecurity.

“I could see that President Tinubu has a very good intention for the country. He has given his word to Nigerians, and he is doing his best in terms of improving the economy, infrastructure, and leadership. However, we will encourage him to do more because a lot is happening. In terms of insecurity, we have seen that the danger signals are still rising up,” Rev. Pam said.

On the state of the economy, the CAN leader admitted that poverty remains widespread.

“Whoever says there is no hardship is not speaking the truth. The President has justified what he found on the ground and said with time, things will get better. But when you tell a poor man to be patient, there is an extent he can go,” he cautioned.

Rev. Pam also stressed the importance of inclusivity, recalling concerns raised over the 2023 Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

“For me, I have not seen things the way others are saying, but I will still cry and say Mr. President needs to give Christians more appointments. In 2027, Christians would like to come up too, because we know we have competent people,” he added.

Backing the clamour for state police, Rev. Pam described it as the best way to improve grassroots security.

He further urged politicians to avoid divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2027 elections and called for credible electoral reforms.

“Power comes from God. The words of our mouth at this moment should be properly guided. Let us not misuse words that will create conflicts. The Federal Government should ensure that the coming elections are credible, so that even the international community can say Nigeria did its best,” he advised.

On persistent ethnic and religious tensions, Rev. Pam argued that inclusivity in governance remains the key to peace.

“The winner-takes-all syndrome is what has taken us to this agitation. Whoever becomes president or governor should embrace inclusive governance. Federal character exists for a reason. If people or tribes are excluded, it will boomerang one day,” he warned.

Rev. Pam concluded by urging leaders at all levels to put unity and fairness above sectional interests, describing Nigeria as a blessed nation with vast potential.