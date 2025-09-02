Nigeria, Cabo Verde launch first Digital Africa Corridor

The Digital Africa Corridor (DAC), convened by SheCode.ai and facilitated in Nigeria by Kryterion Limited, officially launched its first pilot corridor between Nigeria and Cabo Verde with an exclusive high-level roundtable hosted in Abuja on 1st September 2025.

The roundtable, co-hosted with the Ministry of Digital Economy of Cabo Verde, gathered 35 key leaders from government, private sector, investors, and innovators to explore opportunities in AI, youth empowerment, and bilateral digital cooperation.

A key milestone was the signing of an Endorsement Letter by the Ministry of Digital Economy of Cabo Verde, formally recognizing SheCode.ai’s flagship initiative, Code the Future – Cabo Verde Rising. This program will empower over 500 secondary school girls across three islands in Cabo Verde with AI, coding, and digital innovation skills, supported by Portuguese-language STEM toolkits, educator training, and a national youth showcase.

Looking ahead, Hon. Pedro Nuno Alves Fernandes Lopes, Secretary of State for Digital Economy of Cabo Verde, charged SheCode.ai and Kryterion Limited to lead a Nigeria–Cabo Verde Business & Innovation Mission to Praia in Q4 2025. The mission will bring together 20–25 credible Nigerian businesses and ecosystem leaders to build partnerships in, digital economy, creative economy, renewable energy, tourism, capacity building & education, youth employment and job placement, and climate action.

Hon. Pedro Lopes, Secretary of State for Digital Economy, Cabo Verde said, “This endorsement is not just about Cabo Verde. It is about showing that African nations can lead their own digital future. We are proud to launch the first Digital Africa Corridor with Nigeria, and we look forward to welcoming Nigerian businesses to Praia to build real partnerships.”

On his part, Engr. Christiana Onoja, Co-founder/CEO SheCode.ai & Convener noted, “SheCode.ai created the Digital Africa Corridor to ensure diplomacy leads to action. With Cabo Verde, we now have proof: a government-endorsed flagship program and a clear mandate to expand into business cooperation. Code the Future will give 500 girls in Cabo Verde the skills to thrive, and the Corridor model will scale across Africa.”

Col Felix Alaita (rtd), CEO Kryterion Limited, Co-Convener/Facilitator added, “Nigeria has a unique role to play as a facilitator of innovation diplomacy in Africa. This pilot corridor shows that when governments, innovators, and the private sector collaborate, the result is not talk, but programs and partnerships. Kryterion is proud to anchor Nigeria’s facilitation role.”