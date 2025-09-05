Niger State refutes alleged ban on clerics’ preaching

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — The Niger State Government has dismissed reports claiming that Islamic scholars and other clerics have been banned from preaching in the state, describing the news as false and misleading.

In a statement issued by the Media Aide to the Director of the Bureau for Religious Affairs, Ambassador Haruna Mustapha, the government clarified that no such directive was ever given.

“The attention of the Niger State Bureau for Religious Affairs has been drawn to misleading reports circulating on social and print media that the Bureau has banned preaching in the state. This information is not only incorrect but also amounts to misinformation,” the statement read.

Director of the Bureau, Umar Farooq Abdullahi, emphasized that the agency does not have the authority to arbitrarily ban clerics from preaching.

“The Bureau can only intervene where there is a clear violation of established guidelines. At no time did we issue a blanket ban on preaching,” Abdullahi stressed.

The government urged the public to disregard the reports and rely on verified sources for accurate information.