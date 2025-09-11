Niger Govt intensifies response to deadly diphtheria outbreak

Gov Bago

The Niger government has intensified its response to the recent diphtheria outbreak in Bida Local Government, which has claimed the lives of at least 10 children in the state.

This is disclosed in a statement by Dr Ibrahim Idris, Director of Public Health at the Niger Ministry of Secondary Health, in Minna on Thursday.

He stated that the government had deployed Rapid Response Teams to the affected communities for active case detection, treatment, and follow-up.

“We express deep regret over the loss of lives and extend our condolences to the affected families.

“The outbreak is under control, and aggressive response measures are ongoing,” he said.

Idris added that the ministry, in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and development partners, had inaugurated mass vaccination campaigns targeting children most at risk of diphtheria.

“Radio messages in English, Hausa, and Nupe are also being aired to sensitise grassroots communities about the disease.”

Idris emphasised that vaccination was not only an individual responsibility but a community one.

He highlighted that when more than 80 percent of the population was vaccinated, herd immunity would protect everyone.

He appealed to parents to bring their children for immunisation immediately, stating that it was both safe and lifesaving.

The director also mentioned that the ministry had strengthened the drug supply, deployed additional rapid response teams, and scaled up immunisation efforts across affected areas.

“Community engagement is ongoing through religious leaders, traditional rulers, and town announcers to counter misinformation and promote vaccine acceptance.”

He called on parents, guardians, religious leaders, and community influencers to support the vaccination campaign and work together to protect children and secure a healthier future for local communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that diphtheria is a bacterial disease characterized by common symptoms, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, and red eyes.

In severe cases, it can block the airway, making it difficult to breathe or swallow.