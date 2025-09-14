Niger Delta Coalition commends Tantita as crude oil losses fall to 16-year low

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition has commended Tantita Security Services Limited following a Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) report that showed daily crude oil losses fell to 9,600 barrels per day (bpd) as of July 2025.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, coalition spokesman Comrade Abalagha Adawari praised Tantita’s operatives for their role in protecting oil infrastructure. “The personnel of Tantita Security Services have been actively engaged in efforts to safeguard pipelines and related facilities,” Adawari said.

The NUPRC report showed that losses from theft and metering inaccuracies between January and July 2025 amounted to 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 bpd — the lowest rate since 2009, when daily losses were reported at 8,500 bpd.

The coalition attributed part of this progress to what it described as Tantita’s strategic interventions and knowledge of the Niger Delta terrain, saying those efforts have contributed to recent improvements in the upstream sector. “Their operations have been an important part of the response to pipeline losses,” Adawari said.

The group urged continued support and cooperation between government agencies and private security operators to sustain gains and guard against setbacks. “Ongoing collaboration is essential to further reduce crude oil losses and protect the nation’s energy infrastructure,” the coalition added.

The NUPRC findings underscore the need for sustained measures to protect oil infrastructure — a key driver of Nigeria’s economy. Stakeholders said they remain hopeful that continued vigilance and coordinated action will help maintain and build on recent progress.