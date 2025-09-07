NGOs partners to break education barriers

By Ephraim Oseji

Sponsor a Mom (SAM), a not-for-profit organisation committed to supporting mothers and children in underserved communities, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with The Felly Fund, a foundation established in loving memory of Yetunde Felicia “Felly” Oni, a beacon of compassion and lifelong advocate for education.

Through this collaboration, The Felly Fund will sponsor two children in the Sponsor a Mom cohort, providing full support for school fees and mentorship throughout their university education. This initiative directly advances both organisations’ shared mission of ensuring that no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge and opportunity.

“In honouring her legacy, we open doors to education, empowering children to dream, grow, and create a future brighter than their circumstances,” said Abisola Oni, Co-Founder of The Felly Fund. “Partnering with Sponsor a Mom allows us to continue the work our mother championed, breaking down barriers so that education remains a tool of empowerment for generations to come.” added Olakunmi Oni, Co-Founder of the Felly Fund.

Sponsor a Mom was founded to address the unique challenges faced by mothers and families, offering health checks, financial support, and community-driven initiatives that uplift entire households. By joining forces with The Felly Fund, the organisation continues to amplify its impact, combining practical family support with long-term investments in education.

“This partnership is a beautiful reminder of what is possible when communities come together,” said Moyosola Kara, Founder of Sponsor a Mom. “Education changes everything. With The Felly Fund, we are ensuring that the next generation of children have not just access to school, but the mentorship and support to truly thrive.”

Sponsor a Mom and The Felly Fund are paving the way for sustainable, community-driven solutions to educational inequity, one child at a time.