NFF dismisses reports of FIFA clearing S/Africa in player ineligibility row

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports suggesting FIFA has cleared South Africa of any wrongdoing in the ongoing player ineligibility saga involving Teboho Mokoena.

Ademola Olajire, NFF Director of Communications, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that it had not received any official communication from FIFA on the matter.

“There has been no official communication to that effect. What people are reporting is a tweet on their (FIFA) X account. We don’t regard that as official communication,” he said.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana risk FIFA sanctions after their midfielder, Mokoena, was fielded against Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier, after receiving two yellow cards earlier in the campaign.

According to FIFA rules, two yellow cards from separate matches resulted in a one-match suspension; however, Mokoena played in the next game, which South Africa won 2-0.

Lesotho promptly filed a protest, requesting that FIFA award them a 3-0 win and deduct three points from South Africa.

Six months on, FIFA had yet to issue a formal decision, while the delay added uncertainty to the situation in the CAF World Cup qualifying Group C table.

NAN reports that if Lesotho’s protest stands, South Africa will lose the match and three points, while Lesotho gains a 3-0 win with three points.

However, if FIFA finds the protest invalid or filed incorrectly, South Africa may avoid punishment and retain the 17 points it has already accumulated.

As things stand, Nigeria must focus on winning upcoming matches while awaiting FIFA’s verdict.

Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with South Africa on Tuesday meant the Super Eagles occupied the second spot on the log with 11 points from eight matches.

The Super Eagles’ next game is an away match against Lesotho at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on October 10, before wrapping up their campaign on October 16 against the Benin Republic in Uyo.

As it stands, South Africa remains in a strong position to top the group with 17 points from eight matches, while second-placed Benin Republic is on 14 points.

Fourth-placed Rwanda are tied on 11 points with Nigeria, while Lesotho (6 points) and Zimbabwe (4 points) complete the six-team table.

Nigeria may now need to win all their remaining games or settle for a play-off route.

Vanguard News