Next Titan Season 10 unveils 20 finalists

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The stage is set for the Season 10 of premier entrepreneurial reality TV show, The Next Titan Nigeria, as it unveiled its top 20 finalists at a vibrant opening ceremony and premiere evening held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel last weekend in Lagos.

The 20 contestants— comprising 10 men and women each, according to the organisers, will compete for a total prize pool of ₦50 million with the eventual winner claiming ₦40 million to bring their business idea to life while the first, second, and third runners-up will receive ₦5 million, ₦3 million, and ₦2 million, respectively.

Tagged “The Unconventional”, this milestone 10th anniversary edition promises to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigeria’s youth, showcasing innovative ideas and fierce competition over the next 10 weeks.

In his opening speech, Mide Akinlaja, the Executive Producer of The Next Titan, emphasised the show’s mission to demystify entrepreneurship and inspire young Nigerians to transform their ideas into scalable businesses.

“The Next Titan is more than just entertainment. Over the years, The Next Titan Nigeria has become a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs, offering a platform to pitch innovative business ideas and compete for a life-changing opportunity,” Akinlaja stated.

“It’s about grooming young, talented individuals with entrepreneurial acumen, providing mentorship, and funding a winner’s idea to create jobs and contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.”

For Akinlaja, the show’s mentorship component remains a cornerstone of its success.

“We aim to awaken the entrepreneurial spirits of young Nigerians, encouraging them to take charge of their destinies by building value through their talents. Beyond the financial rewards, the show will inspire a shift from job-seekers to job-creators. “The success stories of our previous winners and the testimonies of viewers show how The Next Titan is reshaping mindsets,” he noted.

The Season 10 journey began with auditions held across four major cities—Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Lagos—alongside online submissions for broader accessibility. From thousands of applicants, 50 standout contestants were selected for an intensive bootcamp, culminating in the selection of the top 20 finalists unveiled at the premiere.

As is the tradition of the show, same evening, the 20 contestants were ushered straight into the Titan House, where they will, over the next ten weeks, face weekly business challenges designed to test their creativity, resilience, and business savvy. From sales and marketing to philanthropy and community service, the tasks will reflect real-world entrepreneurial demands. Weekly evictions in the Titan boardroom will keep the stakes high, with only the most determined emerging victorious.

Hon. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the premiere, commended the organisers, describing the show as a driver of economic growth and pledging the state’s support for next year’s edition.

Others who spoke were Daniel Lamberti, Senior Business Development Advisor, Betano; and Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB.

Among the judges for this year’s season are top Nigerian business leaders, including Mr. Kyari Bukar; Mr. Tonye Cole, Mr. Chris Parke and Mrs. Lilian Olubi who, together, will offer guidance to contestants and millions of viewers. Expected weekly visits from young, successful entrepreneurs will further enrich the contestants’ experience.

The show is sponsored by Betano with support from FCMB, Sifax Group, CutStruct, Arik Air, Lifemate Furniture, Nikky Taurus, Jerma Wears, XANDA, and NITDA.