New Benue Assembly Speaker sacks principal officers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Alfred Emberga, has sacked the principal officers of the House that worked with his predecessor, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh.

The Speaker replaced the positions occupied by some of the sacked Principal Officers with his loyalists, particularly those who worked closedly with him to allegedly oust the former Speaker.

Among those relieved of their positions were the Majority Leader, Mr. Saater Tiseer; Chief Whip, Mr. Peter Ipusu, and Minority Leader, Mr. Michael Audu.

The Speaker appointed Mr. Thomas Dugeri, a Pharmacist and former Chairman, House Standing Committee on Health and Human services, representing Kwande West State Constituency, as the new Majority Leader.

Dr. Abraham Jabi, representing Buruku State Constituency emerged the acting Deputy Majority Leader.

The position of Majority Whip previously held by Peter Ipusu of Katsina-Ala West Constituency was handed to Cyril Ikong of Oju State Constituency, who was slammed with suspension for allegedly moving against the former Speaker.

Dr. Simon Gabo, representing Mata State Constituency, emerged the new Deputy Majority Whip.

Also, Mr. Abu Umoru of Apa State Constituency and a member of the quartet who also got suspended for allegedly moving against the former Speaker, was appointed the acting Minority Leader.

Cephase Dyako representing Konshisha State Constituency was appointed the acting Deputy Minority Leader.

Mr. Samuel Jiji representing Logo State Constituency, emerged the acting Minority Whip, while Moses Egbodo of Obi State Constituency took the position of acting Deputy Minority Whip.

The leadership change followed a motion moved by the former Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Douglas Akya representing Makurdi South, during plenary on Thursday.

The lawmaker noted that since he was from the same Local Government as the speaker, it would be morally wrong for him to continue to function in the same position.

He said he was stepping aside for a new appointment to be made in his stead, arguing that apart from the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker that were elected, the positions of other principal officers should be dissolved.

The motion was seconded by Mr. Cyril Ikong, who observed that the call was timely and appropriate.

Ruling, the Speaker put the matter to vote and members unanimously voted in favour of the dissolution to pave the way for the appointment of new principal officers for the House.

Vanguard News