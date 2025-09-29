Netanyahu apologises to Qatar for attack on Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a Monday telephone call placed from the White House, apologized to Qatar’s prime minister for strikes against Hamas in the Gulf country, a diplomat said.

The diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said Netanyahu voiced regret for the violation of Qatari sovereignty and the death of a Qatari security guard in the September attack.

Netanyahu had earlier been unrepentant for the September 9 strike in a residential area of Doha that targeted Hamas leaders who were to review a US ceasefire proposal in Gaza.

But US President Donald Trump, who has close relations with Qatar, has said he was unhappy about the strike and he has been seeking again a truce in Gaza

AFP