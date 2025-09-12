Nepal protest death toll rises to 51

The death toll from Nepal’s youth-led protests has climbed to 51 after authorities recovered previously unreported bodies, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman DIG Binod Ghimire said the dead include an Indian woman, with casualties reported in Kathmandu Valley and other districts.

“The death toll has reached 51 so far, including three police personnel,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine prisoners were killed in prison riots, while at least 13,000 inmates escaped in recent days as unrest swept through the country’s fragile detention system.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after his government’s short-lived social-media ban triggered a Gen Z–led uprising that quickly escalated into arson, looting and deadly confrontations with security forces.

The first day of demonstrations alone left 21 people dead, according to police records.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki has since been proposed by protesters as Nepal’s next prime minister.

President Ram Chandra Paudel is consulting political parties, lawyers and civil society leaders on how to proceed.

If endorsed, Karki would become Nepal’s first female prime minister and lead an interim government until new elections are held.

By Friday afternoon, the Nepal Army had eased the curfew that had been in place since Tuesday night, and life in Kathmandu began to return to normal.

Soldiers and police, working alongside locals, cleared rubble and doused fires at government buildings damaged in the unrest, including parliament, the president’s office and the prime minister’s residence.

