NEF vows to galvanize developmental projects in 19 northern states

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to change the narrative in northern Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Monday, vowed to galvanize developmental projects in the 19 northern states.

Speaking at an international press conference, the Spokesperson, NEF, Prof Abubakar Jiddere, said the time is now to ensure the abundant natural and mineral resources are harnessed to rapidly develop the region, hence the maiden edition of the Northern Nigeria Investment and Industrialization Summit, organized by NEF in collaboration with the 19 States of Northern Nigeria and the New Nigeria Development Company, NNDC, on September 29 and 30, 2025 in Abuja.

According to Jiddere the development of the north will be anchored on five key pillars and three supporting enablers as the foundation for Northern Nigeria’s renewal including Land and Agriculture; 44 Solid Minerals;

Human Resources;

Infrastructure; and Industry. While the enablers include education, healthcare, housing, and technology.

He also recalled that in the 1960s, 70s, and early 80s, Northern Nigeria played a central role in powering this country’s economy – Agriculture, industry, and trade flourished.

He also pointed out that groundnut pyramids reached the skies; cotton, hides, livestock, and solid minerals supported industries; and northern leaders championed bold national infrastructure and industrial projects.

However, the NEF Spokesperson noted that over the years, new challenges have emerged—ranging from insecurity to underinvestment—that slowed the pace of progress. This has left the region with a paradox: a land blessed with abundance, but a people yet to fully enjoy the rewards of that abundance.

He also explained that the summit is about turning that paradox into opportunity and ensuring that Northern Nigeria steps confidently into a new era of growth.

He said: “Its purpose is to host an occasion that will launch a deliberate patriotic agenda, one designed to strengthen the region’s development efforts and open new doors of opportunity for our people, our country, and our partners.

“This summit is not just another conference. It is the unveiling of a fresh vision. It is an economic call to action, an appeal to conscience, and a strategic plan to unlock the promise of Northern Nigeria.

“Some may ask: Why now? Why the Northern Elders Forum?

The answer is simple: because the moment is right to look forward with confidence, to build bridges of investment, and to shape a future worthy of our people.

“This summit is not political. It is focused on the economy, on opportunities, and on creating prosperity. It is about highlighting the strengths of Northern Nigeria and presenting a vision of growth, innovation, and partnership. From today, we begin a new chapter.

“The world must hear us clearly: Northern Nigeria is a partner in progress—a region of promise, opportunity, and resilience.

“The Strategic Agenda: We have identified five key pillars and three supporting enablers as the foundation for Northern Nigeria’s renewal; Land & Agriculture: Vast arable lands across 19 states, capable of feeding Africa.

“Solid Minerals: 44 identified resources in over 500 locations, waiting to be harnessed.

Human Resources: A dynamic, youthful population—skilled and unskilled—ready to contribute.

Infrastructure: Roads, railways, airports, dams, and energy potential seeking integration.

“Industry: Emerging and existing enterprises with the capacity to grow into regional hubs.

“And the enablers: education, healthcare, housing, and technology—the foundation on which all sustainable progress rests.

“Northern Nigeria is not landlocked; it is land-linked—a strategic gateway to Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Benin, Mali, and the Central African Republic. Its 160 million people—more than the population of many nations—represent not a burden but an opportunity.”