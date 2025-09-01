N’East APC tasks Shettima, Ribadu on ministerial appointment for Tinubu’s campaigner

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress APC from the North East have called on Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Security Adviser NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to intervene in ensuring the appointment of Hon. Haruna Sardauna as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The demand was made on Monday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, where a delegation of youths, led by Hon. Abdulkareem Sabo Jimeta, submitted Sardauna’s credentials to party officials.

Speaking after the submission, the Secretary of the North East APC Youth Stakeholders Forum, Hon. Jimeta, said Sardauna’s appointment would be a just reward for his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, who has served as Deputy National Chairman of the Tinubu Youth Ambassadors since 2016, and currently as Director-General of the Renewed Hope Youth Ambassadors.

Jimeta decried what he described as the marginalization of youths from the North East in federal appointments under President Tinubu. He presented statistics showing that while the North-West controls 71 percent of youth appointments in the North—largely through the influence of former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin—the North-East has only 8 percent.

“This is a wake-up call to Vice President Kashim Shettima and NSA Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to intervene and ensure that Haruna Sardauna is appointed Minister. Youths have the energy to mobilize grassroots support for APC’s victory in 2027, but they can only do so if given fair representation,” Jimeta stated.

He argued that Sardauna, a native of the insurgency-ravaged North East, is best placed to address the region’s humanitarian challenges, having played a significant role in mobilizing support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket during the 2023 elections.

The Forum also noted that Arewa youth groups from both the North East and North West have endorsed Sardauna and Hon. Nasir Ja’oji as ministerial nominees to strengthen representation in Tinubu’s cabinet.

“Sardauna understands the pain of displaced persons, widows, orphans and persons with disabilities in our region. Appointing him will not only reward loyalty but also demonstrate government’s commitment to recovery and development in the North-East,” the group added.