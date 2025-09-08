NDPHC reaffirms role in expanding Nigeria’s power sector

By Obas Esiedesa

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has reiterated its commitment to driving Nigeria’s electricity sector transformation, underscoring its role as a leading contributor to the nation’s energy value chain.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, in a goodwill message to Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 59th birthday, highlighted the company’s progress under the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that the sustained support from the Presidency has enabled NDPHC to consolidate its position as a key driver of investments in power generation and infrastructure expansion.

“Under your visionary leadership, we have enjoyed unmatched support and guidance, enabling NDPHC to remain a leading contributor to Nigeria’s power sector transformation,” Adighije said.

Adighije reaffirmed that NDPHC’s operations are strategically aligned with government priorities in bridging power gaps, deepening infrastructure development, and enhancing energy access for households and industries across the country.

She emphasized that the Vice President’s commitment to infrastructure, economic growth, and national unity continues to inspire the company’s efforts in providing sustainable power solutions for Nigerians.