NDLEA arrests four, destroys 18,000kg of cannabis in Edo Forest

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four suspects and destroyed over 18,000 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in a major raid on a forest in the state.

The operation, which took place at Ugbogui Forest in Ovia South West Local Government Area, targeted cannabis cultivators. Those arrested include Ebenizer E. Wang, Emmanuel Monday, and David Sunday, all from Akwa Ibom State, as well as Oshare John from Delta State.

Edo State NDLEA Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the operation was based on actionable intelligence and warned that cannabis cultivation poses a grave threat to food security in the state.

“If these forests can be utilised only for the cultivation of food and cash crops, the challenge of food shortage will be adequately addressed,” he stated.

Ofoyeju disclosed that the destroyed cannabis farm spanned about 6.79 hectares, with an estimated yield of over 16,966 kilograms. He added that 112 bags of harvested and processed cannabis weighing 1,176 kilograms were also recovered at the site.

He noted that the raid underscores the agency’s resolve to curb drug cultivation in Edo State and cut off illicit cannabis supply chains.

The commander confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will soon be charged in court. He also appealed to residents to continue providing intelligence to support the agency’s fight against drug-related crimes.