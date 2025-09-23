NCoS halts drug smuggling attempt at Kuje Prisons

Prison

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command, has foiled an attempt to smuggle suspected psychoactive drugs into the Medium Security prison, Kuje.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adamu Duza, said the incident occurred on Saturday about 12:45p.m., when a visitor, identified as Njimogu Ikedi, tried to sneak in substances concealed in his clothing.

According to the statement, Ikedi, who posed as a visitor to one of the inmates, had items suspected to be cannabis sativa and other psychoactive substances hidden in his shorts, worn like a diaper.

However, the drug was detected during a routine search by officers on duty.

The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Christopher Jen, immediately ordered the suspect’s arrest and directed that he be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for further investigation and prosecution.