N’Central APC Chairmen back Tinubu’s reforms

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Forum of North Central Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress APC has reaffirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu, insisting that his economic reforms and bold policy decisions are gradually repositioning the country on the path of recovery.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, its leader, Dr Aliyu Bello, said the group was in Abuja to commiserate with the APC’s new national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the death of his mother.

He noted that while awaiting burial arrangements, the chairmen also seized the opportunity to restate their confidence in Tinubu’s leadership.

Bello stressed that the APC’s focus is not merely on elections but on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, President Tinubu has already recorded significant progress, particularly in economic diversification and stabilization of the Naira.

“All of us can attest to the fact that food prices are going down daily because of diversification, not because of oil. The naira has been floated, and the economy is going in the right direction,” Bello said.

He added that federal allocations to states, including those governed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, had risen by three to four times under Tinubu’s administration, a development he attributed to bold economic reforms.

On fears that the opposition could challenge the APC in the North Central zone, the chairmen dismissed such concerns.

Bello argued that “elections are won on performance,” insisting that Tinubu’s achievements had strengthened public confidence in the ruling party.

He further took a swipe at the PDP and other emerging political platforms, describing them as “emergency executives without antecedents.”

Bello added that new parties like the African Democratic Congress ADC were “vehicles with old drivers and old engines or without working spare parts.”

The forum also highlighted improvements in national security, noting that travel between Abuja and Kaduna, which was once unsafe, has become safer in recent years.