Natasha: Educate Nigerians on our rules – Senate tells journalists

File image of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio (left) and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has reiterated its call on Journalists to always educate Nigerians on the content of its Standing Orders to avoid misconceptions about actions taken against any erring senator during plenary sessions.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at one day capacity – building workshop for members of the Senate Press Corps, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South Stressed that one of the rules Nigerians need to be educated on is section 6( 1) of the Senate standing rules which empowers the President of the Senate to allocate and re – allocate seats to Senators at any time necessary.

Adaramodu who was referring to the genesis of the crisis between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central and the Senate in February this year, said that the refusal of any Senator to obey the rules , will always lead to avoidable crises.

He said : ” Journalists like lawmakers, are supposed to have the knowledge of the standard rules together so that when somebody fails to observe the rules either in the Senate or House of Representatives , you let the public know in your reports .

” If you are supposed to sit on seat number 10 and you go and sit on seat number 13 , you will not be recognized by the president and if the affected person insists that he or she must be recognized , ‘ katakata’ will surely come up .

” Also, seats allocated to Senators are not permanent , the reason why the President of the Senate as mandated by provisions of rule 6(1) , can re- allocate seats of Senators .

“The National Assembly is not a banana republic where there are no laws . Our laws must be obeyed by us and understood by Nigerians who are to be educated on them by those of you covering the the Senate .

” In fact , parliamentary reporters like those of you covering the Senate , are expected to be educated and knowledgeable like lawmakers themselves and even more knowledgeable.”