NASC appoints Emmanuel Odo as Acting Clerk of the Senate

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as the Acting Clerk of the Senate.

The decision was taken on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, during the 6th Commission’s 10th meeting.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Commission’s Deputy Director of Information and Spokesperson, Emmanuel N. Anyigor, confirmed the appointment, effective September 16.

“This is in exercise of its powers as provided in Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014,” Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, Executive Chairman of the Commission, stated in the appointment letter, which he personally signed.

He noted that Odo’s elevation was in recognition of his hard work and administrative competence, urging him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Before his appointment, Odo served as Deputy Clerk, Senate (Administration).