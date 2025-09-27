Nasarawa SSG Magaji worthy of SAN conferment – Gborogbosi

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FINANCE consultant and governance advisor, Sir (Dr) Leesi Gabriel Gborogbosi, has described as ‘well deserved”, the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Labaran Shuaibu Magaji.

Gborogbosi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Domale Consulting, gave the appraisal Monday as Magaji (Matawallen Toto) was, among other recipients, sworn in as SAN at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

Born 1973 in Toto Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, Magaji, lawyer and public servant with decades in legal and public service is widely regarded among legal luminaries as a technocrat with global exposure in service of his state and Nigeria in various capacities.

One time Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasarawa State and earlier as Special Adviser on Youth Affairs under Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma, Magaji got appointed as SSG February 2025 by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Reacting to the SAN conferment, Sir Gborogbosi, also varsity lecturer and Chairman Gborogbosi Foundation, described the honour as a testament to Magaji’s professional accomplishments.

“May you continue to shine in the hall of justice, equity, and fairness by the grace of God Almighty,” Gborogbosi stated.

Dr. Gborogbosi, finance expert, from Ogoni, Rivers State, further commended Magaji’s blend of legal expertise, political experience, and grassroots recognition, noting it makes him a key figure in Nasarawa State and Nigeria.