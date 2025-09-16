NAPPS, teachers target Guinness World Record

By Niyi Okiri

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS; Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, and other stakeholders are finalising plans to mobilise teachers for a Guinness World Record attempt that will see 60,000 teachers gather at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, in Lagos, for the landmark ‘Let There be Teachers’ Conference, scheduled for Saturday.

This was revealed at a meeting, which brought together school leaders, educators and other education sector stakeholders, to map out strategies, ahead of the landmark conference.

The meeting, which focused on school growth and sustainability, was also designed to spotlight teachers’ issues and strengthen advocacy for education reform.

“This is a precursor to the event coming up on Saturday,” said Coach Luyi Armstrong, General Secretary of NAPPS, adding, ”we are excited that, for the first time in our country’s history, teachers will gather on such a scale to discuss their challenges and celebrate their contributions,” he added.

Conference convener and education advocate, Oluwaseyi Anifowose, highlighted the importance of collaboration, saying “The growth of our schools is directly tied to the growth of our teachers. When we empower schools, we empower educators and, ultimately, we secure the future of education in Nigeria.”

On his part, Dr. Hakeem Subair, co-founder of 1 Million Teachers, 1MT, said “it is time for society to pay more attention to teachers’ issues. Teachers play a remarkable role in shaping society and building harmony,” he noted.

The ‘Let There be Teachers’ Conference is a major platform for rethinking Nigeria’s education challenges, fostering unity among school leaders, policymakers, and partners to celebrate teachers

, advance solutions to learning poverty, promote technology-driven teaching, and strengthen teacher training.