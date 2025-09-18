NANS lauds management of Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority

..Says agency has been repositioned

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority, Engr. Adedeji Ashiru, for steering the ship of the agency in the right direction, saying he has repositioned the agency since he took over.

The student body, in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, noted that Ashiru has made positive impact since assumption of office.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the umbrella body of all Nigerian students both home and abroad, hereby issue this official statement to pass a Vote of Confidence on the leadership of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), Engr. Adedeji Ashiru.

“Engr. Ashiru’s administration has continued to set commendable standards in public service, with verifiable achievements in rural development, youth empowerment, and infrastructural renewal across the basin’s operational areas. His focused leadership and strategic reforms have revitalized the agency and brought significant impact to the lives of ordinary Nigerians, particularly in water resource management and agricultural development.

“NANS has critically monitored the activities and performance of the agency under Engr. Ashiru and is satisfied with the level of transparency, efficiency, and commitment to the core mandate of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority. His leadership is people-centered, student-friendly, and driven by a clear vision of sustainable development and service delivery.

“We, however, condemn in the strongest terms any attempts by unscrupulous elements to sabotage or distract this capable leadership through blackmail, misinformation, or politically motivated attacks. Such actions are regressive, unpatriotic, and will be met with resistance from the Nigerian student body.

“NANS therefore warns those behind these malicious plots to desist immediately. The student community will not fold its arms while a performing public servant is being witch-hunted for simply doing his job with integrity and excellence.

We urge relevant authorities, community stakeholders, and civil society to continue to support Engr. Adedeji Ashiru as he carries out his duties diligently. At this point in our national development, Nigeria needs more leaders like him focused, accountable, and development-oriented.

“Once again, NANS officially passes a Vote of Confidence on Engr. Adedeji Ashiru and calls on the general public to disregard any sponsored falsehoods or campaigns of calumny. We stand in solidarity with his leadership and reaffirm our commitment to defending truth, justice, and progress.”