NANS hails Olomu on elevation to ACG

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), under the platform of the Nigerian Students Coalition for National Progress, has congratulated Babatunde Olomu on his promotion to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) in the Nigeria Customs Service.

In a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, NANS described the promotion as well deserved, noting Olomu’s years of service and contributions to the Customs Service.

The student body highlighted his record of performance during his tenure at the Apapa Command, where he was credited with achievements in revenue generation and anti-smuggling operations.

NANS reaffirmed its earlier vote of confidence in the Comptroller General of Customs and expressed support for Olomu as he takes on higher responsibilities.

“We commend ACG Babatunde Olomu for his dedication to duty and urge all stakeholders to support him in this new role,” the statement read.