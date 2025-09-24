NANS hails China’s recognition of UNIPORT VC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the recognition of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, with the China–Nigeria Friendship Contribution Award.

In a statement signed by its President, Comr. Olushola Oladoja, NANS explained that the award was presented by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China during events marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese state and the 54th anniversary of China–Nigeria relations.

“The University of Port Harcourt, under his stewardship, has continued to project Nigerian higher education on the global stage, making contributions in research, innovation, bilateral collaborations, and cultural exchange,” the statement read.

According to NANS, the award points to the place of Nigerian universities in international cooperation and cultural diplomacy.

“It serves as an inspiration to students across the country, reaffirming that with dedication, academic leadership, and cultural openness, Nigerian universities can command international respect and recognition,” the association said.

The student body congratulated Prof. Georgewill and the University of Port Harcourt community on the award.