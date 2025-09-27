NADESSTU applauds Gov Oborevwori’s commitment to students’ welfare

The National Joint Executive Council of the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU), led by its National President, Comr. Oweiotu-ebi Oyinkare-ebi Joseph, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board in Asaba.

The visit focused on strengthening collaboration with the Board and addressing issues relating to student welfare.

During the meeting, the NADESSTU president commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his consistent support for education through the MORE Agenda, describing him as a “student-friendly leader” whose policies have elevated Delta State’s profile as a hub of academic excellence.

Comr. Oweiotu-ebi also praised the Chairman of the Bursary and Scholarship Board, Hon. Shedrack Agediga, and his team for their dedication in ensuring the Governor’s vision translates into real benefits for indigent students. He, however, appealed for an upward review of the current bursary allowance, citing the rising cost of living and the need to ease students’ financial burdens.

The student body also briefed the Board on plans for its forthcoming 30th Anniversary Celebration, a landmark event aimed at celebrating three decades of student welfare advocacy, leadership development, and cultural integration.

In his response, Hon. Agediga welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to supporting the Governor’s MORE Agenda. He commended the student leaders for their constructive engagement and urged institutions to maintain proper documentation to ensure seamless bursary disbursement.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Godfrey Enita, stressed the importance of discipline, peace, and good conduct among students, noting that such values remain critical for academic and personal success.

The visit ended with a vote of thanks from NADESSTU National Vice President, Comr. Nnabuife Jennifer, who expressed appreciation to the Governor, the Board Chairman, and the entire management team for their continued support.

Other members of the NADESSTU executive present included the Director of Socials, Comr. Kimora Odafetite Faith, and the Director of Sports, Comr. Victor Chukwuneku Obijenu.

The meeting further reinforced the long-standing partnership between NADESSTU and the Delta State Government, underscoring their shared commitment to the welfare and empowerment of students across