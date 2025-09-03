N-Delta youth leaders disown anti-Ojulari protest, back Tinubu’s reforms

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NDENYC) has distanced itself from the recent protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) Towers in Abuja, where a group demanded the resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Bashir Ojulari, over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, President-General of NDENYC, Mr Terry Obieh, said the demonstration does not in any way represent the interests of Niger Delta youths, industry stakeholders or HOSTCOM.

He said the group welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to retain Ojulari, adding that the NNPC boss should be given the opportunity to continue with ongoing reforms.

“We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for refusing to be swayed by calls for the sack of the NNPC GCEO.

“We emphasise the need to allow Ojulari continue with the reforms currently being implemented in the company,” Obieh said.

Ojulari, who assumed office in April 2025, has introduced measures aimed at improving transparency, raising oil output, and stabilising domestic fuel supply.

Within his first 100 days, he strengthened collaboration with upstream partners and enhanced security along key pipelines, which helped raise daily crude oil production from 1.2 million barrels to 1.8 million barrels by August 2025.

NNPC also resumed publishing its monthly financial and operational reports, which had been suspended for three years. Efforts have also begun to revive the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries, easing fuel supply pressures.

“Ojulari’s reform agenda, including implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), has faced resistance from entrenched interests.

“This has led to misinformation campaigns, including recent false claims of his resignation,” Obieh noted.

NDENYC commended the Presidency for clarifying that Ojulari has not resigned, and acknowledged HOSTCOM and other industry stakeholders who have expressed support for the ongoing changes.

“We understand that resistance to reforms is expected, but we remain confident that transparency will prevail,” Obieh added.

The group urged NNPC Ltd. to maintain standards of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in order to rebuild public trust and strengthen its position as Nigeria’s leading national asset.