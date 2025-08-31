N/Delta group lauds Tinubu, NNPCL boss, faults protests against reforms

A Coalition of Niger Delta Groups, made up of the Niger Delta Peace Awareness Movement (NDPAM), Youths And Peace Advocate Movement of South South (YPAMSS) and Volunteer Unity Force of Niger Delta (VUFND), have praised President Bola Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, for their transformative leadership in the oil and gas sector.

Following a solidarity visit to the NNPC Towers in Abuja, the group commended Ojulari’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, evident in his sweeping reforms, which they say are revitalising the sector and unsettling entrenched interests.

In a statement signed by Briggs Lokpobiri, the group noted that since his appointment in April, Ojulari, a seasoned engineer with over 34 years of experience, including a stint as Managing Director at Shell, has introduced bold initiatives to reposition NNPCL for global competitiveness.

Within his first 100 days, Lokpobiri said daily crude oil production has surged from 1.2 million to 1.8 million barrels, driven by enhanced collaboration with upstream partners and improved pipeline security.

For the first time in years, Lokpobiri added that the NNPCL resumed publishing monthly financial and operational reports, a move hailed as a hallmark of transparency.

The NDPAM highlighted NNPCL’s ambitious investment drive, targeting $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

“Key projects, including the Ntokon Offshore Development, OML 29 Production Expansion, and the Brass Methanol & Fertiliser Project, are expected to create jobs, boost revenue, and push oil production to 2 million barrels per day by 2027,” the statement added.

“Gas output is also projected to reach 8–10 billion cubic feet daily, supporting industrial growth and power supply. These reforms, anchored on the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), have positioned NNPCL as a beacon of progress.”

The Coalition, however, regretted that Ojulari’s reforms have faced resistance from vested interests.

While dismissing protests by “faceless elements” unknown to the region, Lokpobiri accused them of being sponsored by cabals threatened by Ojulari’s anti-corruption measures.

“These disgruntled individuals are enemies of Nigeria’s progress,” he said, disassociating the Niger Delta from their actions.

“Their recent disruptions at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, falsely calling for Ojulari’s resignation, are nothing but orchestrated attempts to perpetuate corruption and inefficiency,” he added.

“We categorically disassociate the Niger Delta region from these sponsored agitators and condemn their actions in the strongest terms.”

The group praised President Tinubu for appointing Ojulari, describing it as a masterstroke that signals an end to business as usual at NNPCL.

“The Coalition of Niger Delta Groups stands firmly with President Tinubu and Engr. Ojulari. The early signs of their leadership are overwhelmingly positive, and we urge all Nigerians to support these efforts for the greater good.

“We call for patience as these transformative changes take root, confident that they will yield sustainable benefits for generations to come. To the detractors, we say: your plots have failed, and the will of the Nigerian people will prevail.

“Engr. Ojulari’s resolve to resist short-term pressures and focus on long-term gains, as evidenced by his commitment to sustainable refinery operations through the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model, is a beacon of hope.

“We salute his resilience and the support of his capable team, including Adedapo Segun, Isiyaku Abdullahi, and Udobong Ntia, whose expertise is driving NNPCL’s modernization.”