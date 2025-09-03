My covenant with God to serve humanity remains unshaken – Ejiofor

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Human rights lawyer, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said that no amount of blackmail or ingratitude will deter him from his mission of defending the oppressed, promoting justice, and serving humanity without fear or favour.

Ejiofor, who stated this in a weekend press release titled “The Folly of Biting the Finger That Fed You – When Gratitude Dies,” described betrayal as “the most corrosive acid to the soul,” lamenting that some people he had defended at great personal risk had failed to show appreciation.

He said his covenant with God to remain “a special gift to humanity” cannot be broken by mortal hands, stressing that his commitment to justice and service is divinely inspired.

“Through my pro bono services, I have, by the special grace of God, rescued thousands from the jaws of oppression across Nigeria’s ethnic and religious divides. Justice is blind to tribe, and so must those who serve her be,” Ejiofor declared.

Citing an example of gratitude he once received, Ejiofor recalled the case of a Plateau State indigene, Mr. Bala Futu, who was unjustly imprisoned for over a decade before being acquitted in 2016. According to him, Bala later visited his office with farm produce as a token of appreciation, a gesture that moved him to tears.

Ejiofor stressed that gratitude ennobles while ingratitude diminishes, adding that his divine mission to defend the voiceless remains unshaken.

“Before I was formed in my mother’s womb, God ordained me for this divine mission. Therefore, no mortal shall derail my assignment. Gratitude builds bridges; ingratitude burns them. The world remembers and honours those who are grateful,” he said.