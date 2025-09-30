MTN’s Dabengwa Data Centre achieves tier-111 certification for facility 

By Emeka Anaeto

MTN Nigeria has attained the tier-111 Certification for Constructed Facility (TCCF) for its Dabengwa Data Centre, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.



The highly-coveted certification came from the Uptime Institute.



Launched in July, 2025 the Data Centre is Nigeria’s largest prefabricated modular data facility, built using 96 prefabricated containers in first phase.



Designed with future-readiness in mind, the Centre integrates AI-driven energy optimisation and robust hybrid cloud capabilities, ensuring high performance and flexibility for enterprise clients.



This latest certification follows the earlier attainment of the Tier III Certification for Design Documentation (TCDD), positioning the Dabengwa Data Centre as one of the four facilities in Nigeria to hold this recognition.



Tier III Certification is a globally recognised benchmark for data centre reliability and performance. It ensures multiple independent paths for power and cooling, allowing for routine maintenance without service disruption.



With an expected availability of 99.982%, Tier III facilities are designed to deliver a maximum of just 1.6 hours of downtime per year, making them highly resilient for critical operations.



Speaking on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Karl Toriola, said:

“This certification is a testament to the hard work, strategic focus, and collaboration across our teams and partners, in line with global best practices. It reflects our commitment to building top-tierinfrastructure that supports Nigeria’s digital future; and we will uphold the same high standards of quality, resilience and compliance, to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders.”



As the first of MTN Nigeria’s technical facilities to receive this certification, the Dabengwa Data Centre represents a major step forward in the company’s infrastructure strategy, enhancing reliability, supporting business continuity, and strengthening its enterprise market positioning.



This milestone also reaffirms MTN’s commitment to its Ambition 2025 Strategy, which prioritises resilient digital infrastructure as a foundation for Nigeria’s growing digital economy. With this achievement, MTN Nigeria continues to lead the way in building infrastructure that empowers businesses, enables innovation, and drives inclusive digital transformation across the country.

MTN Nigeria remains focused on expanding its digital capabilities, investing in future-ready infrastructure, and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers and enterprise partners.