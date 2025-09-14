Mr Eazi will one day be the richest man in the world – Dangote

By Ayo Onikoyi

The romantic relationship between singer Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade and Temi Otedola, daughter of oil mogul and billionaire Femi Otedola is one that really amazed and bewildered many elites in the high society. Their bewilderment stemmed from the upper crust people’s intolerance of people who they deem beneath them. Some actually asked the question why a billionaire like Femi Otedola would allow his daughter to marry a mere musician, knowing fully well how unruly and unscripted the life of a musician can be.

The very answer to that question may have been provided by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote who delivered a speech at the couple’s white wedding in Iceland recently. Dangote described Mr Eazi as an entrepreneur and a part-time musician. He also gave us a hint that Otedola may have been rather wise to give the hands of his daughter to the “Leg Over” crooner.

In his words, Dangote revealed, “I don’t know of any musician who is an entrepreneur, very calm and loyal like you. We thank God for you. Tosin, you know you are a part-time singer, you are an entrepreneur, in fact when I was with you guys yesterday, we did not talk about music we were just talking about business. I never knew that you had businesses in 18 countries in Africa but I must really congratulate you for being a great guy. I’m really very proud of you.

Femi is not really my friend he is my brother. Wherever you see me you see Femi. I’m sure in the next few years we will take a back seat and call you the richest people on earth. I know that Femi is the happiest man today on earth for really seeing Temi being married to Tosin. And I think inTosin our daughter is very lucky to have somebody.”

Further buttressing Dangote’s assertion that the union may be founded on business outlook rather than fantasy is the import of the message of the gift the father of the bride presented the couple. At the couple’s white wedding in Iceland, he offered marriage advice and presented the newlyweds with a copy of his recently published book, Making It Big, a symbolic gift that doubled as counsel and a keepsake for the couple’s new chapter and mission of becoming “The richest couple on earth”.

A glance at Mr Eazi’s business ventures

As Dangote mentioned in his speech at the wedding, Mr Eazi (Oluwatosin Ajibade) has built a reputation not just as a musician but also as an entrepreneur with diverse investments. His business concerns include a music distribution platform, capital company that invests in tech, media and entertainment; gaming and lottery business; real estate; hospitality; fintech investments; amongst others.

Mr Eazi’s businesses

1. emPawa Africa

A talent incubation and music distribution platform founded in 2018.

Provides funding, mentorship, and resources for emerging African artists.

Has supported stars like Joeboy, who rose to fame through the initiative.

2. Zagadat Capital

His venture capital company that invests in tech, media, and entertainment startups across Africa.

Notable investments include:

pawaPay – a pan-African payment processing company.

Thrive Agric – an agri-tech startup connecting farmers to investors.

BetPawa – an online betting platform.

Street Banker – a financial inclusion project.

3. Choplife Gaming

A gaming and lottery business launched in 2022.

Operates in parts of Africa, expanding the continent’s digital entertainment and gaming industry.

4. Choplife SoundSystem (Business + Lifestyle Brand)

Beyond music, it is positioned as an entertainment lifestyle brand focusing on events, merchandise, and cultural experiences.

5. Real Estate & Hospitality (Undisclosed Ventures)

Mr Eazi has hinted at investments in real estate in Nigeria and Ghana.

He is also linked with hospitality projects tied to his Choplife brand.

6. Tech & Fintech Investments

Through Zagadat Capital, he has stakes in several African fintech startups, aiming to boost financial inclusion on the continent.