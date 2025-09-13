Mob apprehends suspected ‘One-Chance’ robbers in Wuse II

By Omeiza Ajayi

A mild tension broke out in Wuse II, Abuja, on Friday morning after three suspected taxi robbers, popularly called “one chance” allegedly attacked a woman in her car near Chocolate Mall and dispossessed her of two mobile phones.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects attempted to flee but were chased by passersby, who caught and severely beat them before police operatives arrived at the scene.

The intervention of the police prevented the mob from lynching the suspects as they were taken into custody.

The victim, though shaken, was said to have escaped unhurt.

Authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the incident of of the time of filing this report.