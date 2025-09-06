MMA2 restates commitment to customer service

Operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, have restated commitment to customer service, urging the public to reach out should the need arise.

The organisation made this known in a statement, saying it maintains responsive channels, both online and offline, to promptly address inquiries, feedback and concerns.

According to the statement, modern aviation is not only about efficiency and safety, but also about building strong, enduring relationships with those it serves.

It reads: “In the fast-paced world of air travel, effective communication is paramount, and continues to set the standard by embracing an open-door communication policy. This commitment not only fosters trust but also strengthens relationships with passengers, media, stakeholders, and the wider community.

“Recognising that clear, consistent and accessible communication is central to delivering a positive airport experience, MMA2 has adopted a multi-faceted approach to ensure the smooth flow of information. The terminal proactively disseminates updates through social media platforms, its quarterly newsletter, and on-site announcements, keeping travellers informed about flight schedules, terminal services and relevant travel advisories.

“Customer service remains at the heart of MMA2’s communication strategy. The terminal maintains responsive channels, both online and offline, to promptly address inquiries, feedback, and concerns. From social media interactions to face-to-face engagements within the terminal, the management ensures that no concern is considered too small to deserve attention. This culture of openness underscores the belief that every passenger voice matters, whether it comes in the form of a compliment, suggestion, or complaint.

“This dedication to communication has earned MMA2 enhanced passenger trust, improved customer satisfaction, stronger stakeholder relations, and a positive public image. It reflects the terminal’s understanding that modern aviation is not only about efficiency and safety, but also about building strong, enduring relationships with those it serves.

“MMA2 remains committed to bridging the gap between operations and experience, ensuring that communication continues to be the foundation of its service philosophy.”