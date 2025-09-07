Mixed reactions trail ban on graduation parties in basic schools

A ban on extravagant graduation parties in elementary schools has been implemented in some states, leading to mixed reactions.

Banning these ceremonies is seen by some as a step back from acknowledging and celebrating important milestones in a student’s life.

Authorities in Ondo State stated that the ban was aimed at reducing financial burdens on parents, preventing exploitative practices, and promoting an academic focus.

However, public opinion is divided, with some teachers and students lamenting the loss of celebratory joy, while others, including parents, support the move as a means of promoting discipline and reducing extravagance.

A cross-section of education stakeholders in Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, expressed mixed feelings about the decision of some state governments to ban graduation parties at the elementary school level.

In Osun, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Dipo Eluwole, stated that the state government officials regularly visit private schools to monitor their activities and deter any unauthorized signing out or graduation ceremonies.

“We also meet regularly with the leadership of private schools, during which we inform and instruct them to moderate the fees they charge and collect for their end-of-the-year parties,” the commissioner said.

Also, the Vice-Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Osun, Mr James Oluwole, said that the state government had not decided on the cancellation of graduation parties in primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

However, he said that the association would continue to ensure that graduation parties were conducted in a moderate manner to avoid unnecessary expenses for parents.

A former Head of the Department of Arts and Science Education, Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Adebayo Obadiora, urged school proprietors to moderate graduation ceremonies in primary and junior secondary schools.

Obadiora, who suggested the moderation instead of an outright ban, decried the exploitation of parents by school owners. He added that the ceremony should be an opportunity to appreciate students, not to exploit parents.

Obadiora advised school proprietors to moderate the fees being charged and should avoid using graduation gowns.

Similarly, Mr Kolawole Ologede, a member of Ondo State House of Assembly, representing Akure North Constituency, said that a ban on the graduation ceremony was a welcome development.

“All these ceremonies are to siphon money from parents. As a lawmaker, I know how much I have worked to help my constituents who needed to pay for their children’s graduation ceremonies.

“I was surprised when somebody said her child wanted to graduate from the kindergarten to the nursery class.

“We are glad that the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has taken steps to address this,” Ologede, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, said.

However, Mr Pius Akinseye, Proprietor of HAPA College, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, said the activities conducted on the graduation day were not only for graduating students.

“Part of the activities on the day are to reward students who have achieved excellent performance in their different classes and subjects.

“Also, we acknowledge staff that have put in their best throughout that academic session and students that have behaved well; dressed well and attended to school’s activities positively,” he stated.

He added that the graduation ceremony day would also give parents and school management an opportunity to interact.

Similarly, Mrs. Deborah Fakorede, the Proprietor of Bright Track Nursery and Primary School, Oba-Ile, Akure, acknowledged that the ceremony had been abused by some schools.

“The primary objective of the end-of-session party, called a graduation ceremony, is not to raise money or to extort parents. The purpose is to showcase what pupils have learnt in that academic session to parents and invitees. And it’s to celebrate the children for their success in the session.

“I will not agree with government putting ban on it, rather, it can be regulated. These children need to be celebrated,” she said.

For Mr. Segun Akinmorin, a parent in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, the ban was a welcome idea because most private schools used the graduation ceremony as a means to collect unnecessary money from parents.

Mrs. Shola Mafimisebi, Proprietress of Hope and Favour School, noted that the graduation parties should not be an avenue to extort money from parents, but rather they are intended to make the children happy and boost their morale to continue their education to the university level.

“The ban is not in the right direction because the graduation ceremony boosts the pupils’ morale to be studious and face their studies to the university level. It’s not extortion as being viewed by many parents,” she said.

Also, Mr. Kunle Sijuade, Proprietor of Little Star Montessori School in Okitipupa, said that the ban would kill morale in the education system, as graduation always boosts pupils’ efforts to work harder.

In Ekiti, an educationist, Mr Kolade Agboola, who spoke with NAN, was of the view that the ban would reduce financial pressure on parents who could not afford the expensive ceremonies.

According to him, the ban will help to focus on learning and minimise competition, which helps avoid unnecessary show-off or class division, rather than celebrating events.

However, for Mrs. Kemisola Ayeni, a teacher, the banning of graduation ceremonies in basic schools could lead to a loss of motivation, where pupils may feel that their efforts are not recognised or appreciated.

Ayeni is of the opinion that the ceremony helped pupils transition emotionally to the next stage, while the pupils and families would miss out on a joyful, memorable milestone. However, she said the ban would save money and time, but could reduce pupils’ motivation and emotional connection to school milestones.

A former education inspector, Mrs. Olufunke Olaniran, said the Ministry of Education or Parent-Teacher Associations could set policies to limit costs and activities.

Olaniran said the school should promote non-material rewards, with emphasis on certificates, handshakes and encouraging words over flashy gifts and decorations.

Vanguard News