Missing BBNaija twins’ brother, Odera Mbadiwe found in Mile 2 – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Odera Gregory Mbadiwe, brother of reality TV stars Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, who was declared missing on Wednesday, September 3, has been found.

According to a statement by the deputy spokesperson of the Command, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, the case was first reported on September 1 when Odera left his Victoria Island residence with his father’s Nissan 350Z Convertible and did not return home.

“On 3rd September 2025, his family reported him missing at Victoria Island Police Division,” the statement read in part.

DSP BABASEYI B. OLUSEYI

DEPUTY POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA



SEPTEMBER 4, 2025 — Lagos State Police Command (@LagosPoliceNG) September 4, 2025

Oluseyi explained that a “discreet and diligent investigation was promptly ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, into the disappearance of the missing person. Acting on actionable intelligence and with the support of public-spirited individuals, he was traced to the Mile 2 area of Lagos State, where he was found hale and hearty, though in a distressed state. He has since been reunited with his family and is receiving medical attention and proper care. In the course of the investigation, the vehicle was also recovered.”

The police spokesperson added that CP Olohundare Jimoh commended the swift efforts of police operatives and the cooperation of the public, whose information led to Odera’s recovery.

He further reassured Lagos residents of the Command’s commitment to safety and security, urging the public to promptly report similar cases for immediate police action.

Vanguard News