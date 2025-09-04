Miracles, testimonies as Prophet Sam Ojo’s FARIM 9-Day Prayer and Fasting enters Day 4

By Idowu Bankole

The 9-day prayer and fasting programme of the Faith and Revival International Ministries (FARIM), led by Prophet Sam Ojo, has entered its fourth day in Abuja with an overflow of miracles, healing, and diverse testimonies from participants in Abuja and those watching from around the world online.

Worshippers at the Abuja revival ground described the atmosphere as “electrifying” and “saturated with the presence of God” as hundreds thronged the venue for intensive prayers, prophetic declarations, and teachings centred on divine restoration and breakthrough.

According to reports from attendees, the past three days of the ongoing spiritual exercise have already witnessed testimonies of instant healing, financial breakthroughs, family reconciliation, and deliverance from long-standing afflictions.

Speaking during the Day 4 session, Prophet Sam Ojo urged believers not to relent in their faith, stressing that “God has positioned this season as a turning point for those who earnestly seek Him.” He emphasised that the remaining days would usher in “greater dimensions of miracles and supernatural encounters.”

He admonished worshippers to confess postively saying there is power in positive confession.

Participants also took turns to share their testimonies, ranging from recovery from illnesses to answers to long-awaited prayers. Many attributed their breakthroughs to the combination of fasting, prophetic pronouncement, and the power of collective intercession at the ongoing programme.

The programme, themed “Higher Level”, is scheduled to run until September 9th, culminating in a grand thanksgiving and prophetic impartation service.

With the momentum building up, expectations remain high among worshippers and observers alike as FARIM’s 9-day spiritual convocation moves steadily toward its climax.

Vanguard News Nigeria