Mind of the Masters celebrates Prince Adeyemi in Metamorphosis art exhibition

It was an evening filled with cool and electrifying music as Elfreda Moradeyo Rowland, a cultural artist, dazzled guests and visitors with her spectacular performance.” The event began with a book launch preceding the exhibition, which was organised by Larry Segun Lean, CEO of Mind of the Masters Creative Gallery, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Prince Yinka Adeyemi, highlighting his impact and contributions to the Art Industry, themed “Metamorphosis.” The event was held recently at the Art Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition featured 56 pieces of Adeyemi’s work, reflecting his mastery in storytelling, creativity, and African heritage. The theme of Metamorphosis symbolised transformation, continuity, and the enduring relevance of African art. Many described the event as a rare opportunity to witness the fusion of history and artistry.

Some of his artworks are: Fight of the Ancient Mask, acrylic on canvas, 24 x 18 inches, Drummer, acrylic on canvas, 24 x 20 inches, Market Women, Batik on rice paper, 35 x 27 inches, Journey of the Unknown, acrylic on canvas, a 36 x 24 inches.

Friendship walk, acrylic on canvas, 30 x 24 inches, Ghosts, acrylic on canvas, a 24 x 18 inches, Music Festival, acrylic on canvas, 36 x24, forest scene, beads on board (print) 28 x 18, King and the Queen, beads on board (print), 25 x 17, The Best Friend Palace, beads on board, 30 x 24, and the African Village, Beads on board (print), 24 x 20, among others.

Prince Yinka Adeyemi, who has spent over six decades shaping the Nigerian and global art scene, is regarded as a legend in African art. Having lectured at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), he trained several artists who remain influential today.

His career later took him to the United States, where he promoted African art internationally. Now back in Nigeria, he is committed to mentoring young artists.

Speaking on his philosophy of art, Adeyemi noted, “Everything we see is a piece of art. Whatever you can make with your hands and put on paper for others to see can be described as a work of art. God Himself is the ultimate artist. He painted the sky, the waters, and the world we live in.”

He also reflected on the global impact of African art, recalling how Pablo Picasso drew inspiration from African works. “Picasso became great because he infused African art into his practice. This shows the depth and uniqueness of our culture and art,” he said.

Prince Yinka Adeyemi urged the government to invest more in arts, culture, and youth development through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy. He pledged to offer free training to young Nigerians, equipping them with techniques to build careers in the creative industry.

In an interview with Elfreda Moradeyo Rowland, a multi-talented actor, songwriter, and performing artist, who dazzled guests with her electrifying performance, said that Prince Yinka Adeyemi is a mentor to her adopted father, Prince Tunde Odunlade, who taught him the business and creative aspects of arts. She described the celebrant as an enigma and a maestro.

The Osun state-born Princess attributed her love for cultural performance to her childhood, which influenced her passion for the Shantu.

She said, “Art is life, and art has always been part of my life. I used to model when I was a young girl, and paint, before moving into performing arts as an actor in Nollywood. But now I am a drummer, I use the shantu to entertain my audience while passing a message, because every artwork conveys a message. Art is Life, God the Almighty is an artist and the way he painted the sky, and no one else can, even the waters too.” She added.

In his remark, the organizer Larry Segun Lean, the founder of Mind of the Masters Creative Gallery, described the celebrant as a prolific Nigerian artist and a storyteller, with over sixty years of experience in art, from the University of Ife in 1968 in the art department, and he has been practicing arts all his life.

He said, “The exhibition showcases some of his artworks and how he has metamorphosed in the last sixty years of his art practice. He is a man who found his space in the global art scene.

The exhibition seeks to convey that, at whatever level, you must continue to move like the butterfly, change, and improve to get your audience excited after what we do, and to have a man of his age still painting and actively involved in art shows that there is a lot to learn from him.

We want Nigerians to appreciate him and know that Prince Yinka Adeyemi, who has been in America for the Last 25 years, is back to tell his experience in America and across the world.