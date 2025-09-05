Military has stabilised democracy in Nigeria — Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

…Inaugurates 1,200-Capacity Hall at Abalti Barracks

By Henry Obetta

LAGOS — The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday commended the Nigerian military for its role in stabilising democracy in the country.

Speaking while inaugurating a newly built 1,200-capacity auditorium at Abalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos, Gbajabiamila said the military deserved greater recognition and dividends of democracy, even though they seldom demand it like the electorate.

“The military has done so well in stabilising this country and our democracy,” he said. “When we talk about dividends of democracy, it is usually the civilians that ask. But for you, it is given naturally because we understand the role you play in Nigeria.”

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives noted that elected officials have a responsibility to provide the military with a conducive environment to make their work easier.

“This ultra-modern hall, fully furnished and air-conditioned with an 80kVA generator, is one of such projects. We commission projects here regularly because the military is an integral part of any democracy,” he added.

Gbajabiamila also conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces, appreciating their sacrifices, including paying the supreme price, to safeguard Nigeria’s unity.

According to him, the new facility will serve multiple purposes, including hosting events, training, and conferences, while also generating revenue for the welfare of personnel. He further disclosed plans to replace old bungalows in the barracks with modern structures.

Vice Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, Mr. Muiz Dosunmu, praised the cordial relationship between the council and the Abalti Barracks community, which he said had facilitated many development projects.

“Surulere is leading in all facets — development, education, sports, and health infrastructure. We believe we can do more and we promise to carry everyone along,” Dosunmu said, commending Gbajabiamila’s efforts on behalf of the state and the nation.

In his keynote address, Director of Nigeria Army Corps, Lt.-Col. Michael Toriola, lauded Gbajabiamila as a role model and philanthropist, praising his vision and commitment to the welfare of military personnel.

“The completion of Bola Tinubu Hall goes beyond infrastructure. It represents progress, professionalism, and pride in service. May it stand as a lasting symbol of our shared commitment to excellence,” Toriola said.

The event was attended by several APC leaders, including Surulere Constituency I lawmaker, Mr. Desmond Elliot, as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army.