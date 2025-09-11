Mikel Obi wants NFF overhauled if Nigeria misses 2026 World Cup

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has urged a total shake-up of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if the national team fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria’s chances of making it to the tournament are hanging by a thread after a 1–1 draw with South Africa in their Group C qualifier. The result leaves the Eagles third in the standings, six points adrift of Bafana Bafana, with just two games left to play.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, the ex-Chelsea midfielder said the NFF must be held accountable for the country’s repeated struggles on the global stage.

“If Nigeria doesn’t qualify for the World Cup, the entire NFF board has to go… it’s unacceptable.

“It is just horrible. Do you blame the players? No, I don’t blame the players. Yes, they have to take responsibility for the situation, but are you going to blame the players alone?” Mikel said

The former Chelsea midfielder and 2013 AFCON winner explained that Nigeria is the biggest in Africa in terms of football and failing to qualify consecutively is disastrous.

He recalled that Nigeria also missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, warning that another failure would deal a heavy blow to the country’s football reputation.

Mikel argued that poor administration and lack of accountability have stifled progress in Nigerian football, adding that such shortcomings fuel global perceptions that African football is disorganized.

He stressed that the country’s football administrators, not just the players, must answer for the disappointing qualifying campaign.