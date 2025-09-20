MENTAL HEALTH: The silent struggle

By Faustina Oluebube Ugwu

GLOBALLY, mental health has become a pressing concern, with the World Health Organization estimating that one in every eight people lives with a mental health condition. Despite this, mental health care continues to be underfunded and underprioritized compare to physical health. In Africa, the gap is even wider: most countries dedicate less than one percent (1%) of their health budgets on mental health, leaving rural area underserved. While the severe shortage of mental health professionals makes treatment even harder to access.

Within this continental picture, Nigeria stands out as one of the most affected. When you think about health care in Nigeria, what comes to mind? Malaria, maternal care, or rising hospital bills. For most people, mental health does not even make the list despite affecting millions of lives; and that silence is part of the problem. More than seventy percent (70%) of Nigerians live with some form of mental health illnesses, yet under ten percent (10%) receive any form of care. Even though more Nigerians are speaking up about their psychological struggles, mental health still remains a sidelined health challenge.

Did you know Nigeria has fewer than three hundred (300) psychiatrists for over two hundred million (200,000,000) people? While Clinical and Counseling Psychologists are severely limited. That is like having one doctor for an entire stadium filled with thousands of people. The few mental health facilities we do have are mostly in big cities, leaving rural areas with little or no access. For many, seeking help means long distance travels, high costs or simply giving up. Contrary to the idea that there are only seven psychiatric hospitals in Nigeria, the reality is equally dire but slightly different: The Federal Government operates eight to nine Neuropsychiatric Hospitals across the country, and only about five more psychiatric hospitals are owned by State Governments. That totals around thirteen-fourteen (13-14) facilities grossly insufficient given the scale of Nigeria’s mental health needs and its vast population.

After the Mental Health Act 2021 was passed, the Federal Government still has not established a Department of Mental Health Services within the Federal Ministry of Health. Currently, less than three percent (3%) of Nigeria’s health budget is set aside for mental health compared to the overwhelming demand nationwide, and most of that is used to maintain existing Neuropsychiatric Hospitals. While these hospitals mainly treat severe cases, there is almost no provision for everyday mental health needs such as depression, anxiety, and trauma. This means that millions of Nigerians dealing with these issues have nowhere to turn for affordable and accessible care. A student who can not focus because of untreated anxiety, a father battling depression in silence, or a mother overwhelmed with trauma; these are real people not statistics. When care is missing the burden grows heavier for everyone.

Barriers to mental health care in Nigeria

Stigma: Many Nigerians still view mental illness as a spiritual problem rather than a medical one, often turning to traditional healers who at best delay proper diagnoses and, at worst reinforce harmful myths.

Awareness gap: Awareness remains a major barrier to mental health care in Nigeria. Many citizens are not adequately informed about what services exist or how to seek professional help. As a result, people often delay treatment, rely on misinformation, or turn to unqualified sources which can worsen their conditions.

*Ugwu, a hairstylist and aspiring psychology student, is based in Onitsha. She is passionate about mental issues and the impact on everyday lives.