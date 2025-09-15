Mbappe not anxious to win Champions League, says Alonso

(Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Monday superstar striker Kylian Mbappe feels no anxiety to win the Champions League for the first time as Los Blancos prepare to face Marseille.

Mbappe, 26, left Paris Saint-Germain last summer to join record 15-time winners Madrid, only to see his former club go on to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

“He’s not anxious, we all feel this is a project that’s just starting,” Alonso told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s opening match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“One of the objectives is to win the Champions League hopefully sooner rather than later, Kylian is part of the path to getting there, but I don’t think he’s anxious.

“Today we spoke about what the Champions League means, but we were not talking about May (and the final), we were talking about the near future.”

Mbappe faced his former club PSG for the first time at the Club World Cup this summer, with Madrid thrashed 4-0 in the semi-finals.

However the striker was not fully fit at the tournament in the United States because of a stomach bug and has hit the ground running with four goals in four La Liga games this season.

“Gastroenteritis meant it was Kylian ‘lite’ at the Club World Cup,” said Alonso.

“Without doubt (he’s a leader), for his personality, experience, the influence he has on the others, he’s one of them.”

Real Madrid have won six of the last 12 Champions Leagues but Alonso said he did not feel extra pressure because of the club’s rich history in the competition.

“It’s a fact, unquestionable, an honour, a motivation and it is a responsibility you live with and enjoy,” added Alonso. “It’s a privilege.”

AFP