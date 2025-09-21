Mbah’s Defection: APC stakeholders threaten protest in Abuja if…

By Chinedu Adonu

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have threatened to stage a protest in Abuja if attempts by some party leaders to block Governor Peter Mbah’s defection to the ruling party continue.

The warning was issued at the weekend after a meeting of stakeholders from the six local government areas of Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

They accused the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, of allegedly working against Mbah’s anticipated move, urging him to concentrate on his national assignment instead.

Among those at the meeting were former APC state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye; retired Nigerian ambassador to Ukraine, Gen. Christian Ugwu; immediate past Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Hilary Edoga; former governorship candidate, Chief Gab Nnamani; Chief Anike Nwoga; Hon. Hyacinth Ngwu; and Mrs. Juliet Egbo.

Dr. Nwoye said Mbah’s defection would turn around APC’s electoral misfortunes in Enugu, insisting that the governor’s performance had already won him the people’s admiration.

“Our plan is to reverse APC’s abysmal performance in Enugu. The rumours are everywhere that Mbah should move to APC because he has performed. Those putting a wedge to stop him don’t want APC to win in Enugu, but we won’t allow that,” Nwoye declared.

He added that Mbah’s strides in roads, education, healthcare, and security had attracted commendation from President Bola Tinubu despite their political differences.

Also speaking, Chief Anike Nwoga warned that if the minister and his allies continued to “spread hate” and resist the governor’s entry, stakeholders would march to the Presidency to demand Nnaji’s removal.

“APC hasn’t won any major seat in Enugu before. If Peter comes over, the party will begin to win. Some of them want APC to lose in 2027 so they can sit tight in their Abuja appointments,” he alleged.

Prof. Edoga argued that the Enugu APC would be “marginalizing itself” if it rejected Mbah, pointing to states like Akwa Ibom and Delta where governors lead the party.

On his part, Gen. Ugwu pledged support for the defection, stressing that competence should be placed above personal ambition.

“We have a more competent man in Mbah. That’s why I’m joining those calling him to come to APC. We’ve already prepared grounds for him,” he said.

Mrs. Egbo added that if the governor joined the APC, Enugu would enjoy greater federal attention like Imo and Ebonyi.

The meeting ended with a unanimous call on the APC national leadership to back Mbah’s defection, warning that any attempt to frustrate the process could trigger mass protests by stakeholders from Enugu East.