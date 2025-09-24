Markets in Ibadan to close for Olubadan coronation

By Adeola Badru

Markets across Ibadan will shut down on Friday, September 26, 2025, as traders honour the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja.

The directive was issued by the Babaloja General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Yekeen Abass, who said the closure would serve as a mark of respect for the new monarch.

He explained that all markets within the eleven local government areas of Ibadanland, including those in the city centre and surrounding areas, will suspend trading activities for the day.

In a statement made available to journalists, Asiwaju Abass congratulated Oba Ladoja on behalf of the market leaders council, zonal executives, and the entire trading community in Oyo State. He prayed for a peaceful, prosperous, and impactful reign that would bring progress to Ibadanland and the state as a whole.

He urged all traders to attend the coronation ceremony at Mapo Hall, stressing the importance of showing support and reverence for the new traditional ruler. He also extended birthday wishes to Oba Ladoja, wishing him many happy returns and continued good health.