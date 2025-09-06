Man allegedly hangs self in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

A young man whose name was given as IK has allegedly committed suicide in the Kagini area of Abuja. The incident which video was posted on the verified Facebook page of Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, was said to have happened on Friday.

In the video, some people believed to be his friends or neighbours were heard questioning the rationale behind IK’s decision to hang himself.

Others also suspected foul play, asking to see the stool which he climbed in order to hang himself. The police in the FCT was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.