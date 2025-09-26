MAAUN: I’m building a legacy in education – Prof. Gwarzo

Gwarzo

…denies selling Canadian University

The President of the MAAUN Group of Universities, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has firmly denied reports circulating in the media claiming he sold the Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja, to foreign investors for $50 Million

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Africa Entrepreneurship Summit that’s taking place in Luanda, Angola on Thursday, Professor Gwarzo dismissed the allegations as false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and long-standing contributions to the education sector.

Professor Gwarzo, who is the founder of four private universities including Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (Maradi), Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (Kano), Franco-British International University (Kaduna), and Canadian University of Nigeria (Abuja) urged the public to disregard the claims, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening education across Nigeria and Africa.

“I’m building a legacy in education. I didn’t sell Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, which has thousands of students, or the one in Nigeria, so why would I sell the Canadian University of Nigeria, which hasn’t even commenced academic activities?” he said.

Professor Gwarzo confirmed that while he had received inquiries from Moroccan investors regarding the university, he had made it clear that he was not interested in any sale.

“Yes, some investors from Morocco approached me, but I told them I am not ready for that. My goal is to build a lasting legacy in the educational sector,” he added.

He also revealed that efforts are currently underway to establish another private university in Guinea-Bissau as part of his broader vision to expand access to quality education across the continent.

Professor Gwarzo concluded by urging Nigerians and media outlets to verify information before drawing conclusions or sharing unconfirmed reports, warning against the dangers of misinformation and its potential to mislead the public.