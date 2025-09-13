Liz Benson reunites with Eucharia Anunobi in women-driven drama ‘Remi X Nneoma’

Liz Benson-Ameye

By Benjamin Njoku

Liz Benson-Ameye, who returned to Nollywood last year after several years of hiatus, has reunited with equally seasoned actress Eucharia Anunobi in a women-driven drama,”Remi X Nneoma.”

Produced by award-winning actress, producer, and cultural advocate Bikiya Graham-Douglas, with Solate Ovundah-Akarolo of Five Two Media Productions serving as Executive Producer, the highly anticipated drama brings together some of Nollywood’s finest talents in an ensemble cast that balances industry icons and fresh voices.

The film features celebrated actresses Liz Benson, Eucharia Anunobi, Tina Mba, Bisola Aiyeola, Uche Montana, and Martha Ehinome, alongside powerhouse male actors Kunle Coker, Kelechi Udegbe, Ifeanyi Kalu, Charles Born, Patrick Dante, Buchi Franklin, Soibifaa Dokubo, and Ovunda Ihunwo.

Bikiya not only co-produced the project but also stars in it, reinforcing her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most versatile and dynamic creatives. The production was led by a strong creative team, including Executive Producer Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, Director Lindsey Efejuku, and Writers Adelarin Awotedu and Priye Diri.

Remi X Nneoma recently made headlines when Nile Entertainment acquired its global rights, signaling the film’s potential to resonate with audiences far beyond Africa. This milestone follows Bikiya’s remarkable success with For Amina, a deeply moving, female-centered film where she won Best Actress at the Stockholm City Film Festival and the Audience Choice Award at Nollywood Week Film Festival in Paris earlier this year. Her consistent ability to tell impactful, women-driven stories has set her apart as a visionary voice in Nollywood.