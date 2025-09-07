Life after service: NAFRC Commandant urges Officers to embrace entrepreneurship

File image

By Evelyn Usman

THE Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, has charged officers of the Armed Forces to embrace entrepreneurship and innovation as a pathway to building successful lives after military service.

He made the call at the graduation ceremony of the Senior and Mid-Level Entrepreneurship and Management Course 15/2025, held at NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, where 32 officers drawn from the three services and the Defence Intelligence Agency completed the intensive four-to-five week programme. The participants included two female officers.

The training covered management, agriculture, vocational skills, and business development, aimed at equipping officers for seamless reintegration into civilian life.

Congratulating the graduands, Air Vice Marshal Mamman noted that their commitment and discipline ensured the success of the course.”Your graduation today symbolises a new breakthrough in your distinguished and illustrious careers. You have been prepared not just for service life, but for the realities of tomorrow, to establish and run successful businesses, to create wealth, and to reintegrate seamlessly into civilian life,” he said.

The Commandant stressed the importance of agriculture as a vital entrepreneurial path, recalling the study tour of Songhai Farms in Benin Republic, which exposed participants to sustainable practices.

“As entrepreneurs and managers, you are engines of growth, creators of wealth, and drivers of innovation in a rapidly evolving world. Agriculture remains a sustainable path, not only for your personal success but also for national development,” he emphasised.

He urged the graduands to adopt innovation and adaptability as guiding values in their post-service journey.

“Effective leadership goes beyond authority; it is about empowering others. You have been empowered here to shape the future, turn visions into realities, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he charged.

Highlighting reforms at the Centre, Air Vice Marshal Mamman disclosed that the curriculum had been enriched with more management and entrepreneurial content.

“This upgrade is a testament to the importance of the course.”

To further support your professional endeavors, we have also partnered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to streamline business registration for participants,” he said.

He urged the officers to uphold the lessons learned:

“Empower others and build strong teams. Drive change and make positive impact in your communities and our nation at large.”

In his course highlights, the Director of Training, Brigadier General I.O. Olatunji, revealed that Course 15/2025 was the third in the series for the year, following the approval of the Chief of Defence Staff for quarterly conduct of the programme.”For this third quarter, we received 30 senior officers drawn from the three services and DIA. In addition, the Commandant graciously sponsored three Centre staff, bringing the number to 33. However, one officer was recalled due to service exigencies, leaving 32 who completed the programme,” he explained.

He noted that the training, which commenced on August 6 for mid-level officers and August 11 for senior officers, exposed participants to opportunities and challenges in the business environment through modules on agriculture, emotional intelligence, business management and legal advisory, health and lifestyle, and entrepreneurship technical sessions.

The Director described the Entrepreneurship Training Workshop, where officers designed and presented viable business models within 48 hours, as the high point of the course.

“It was remarkable to see all participants create sustainable business models with marketable products in less than two days. The experience built strong bonds and networks that will remain useful long after this course,” he said.

Participants also embarked on local and international tours, including visits to Spectra Industries in Agege, the National Conservation Centre in Lekki, Commint Buka Restaurant in Surulere, and the Songhai Farms in Port Novo, Benin Republic. These visits provided practical exposure to integrated farming, eco-tourism,

and zero-waste agricultural practices.

Brigadier General Olatunji affirmed that the objectives of the course had been met.

“Your suggestions and feedback have been noted and will guide future courses. Congratulations on your graduation today, and may the skills you have gained here serve you well in life after service,” he said.