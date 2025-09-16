Libya detains 18 Nigerians for deportation

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Authorities in Libya have transferred 18 undocumented Nigerian migrants from the Sirte Immigration Detention Centre to the southern city of Sabha, where they are expected to be repatriated in the coming days.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Migrant Rescue Watch, a humanitarian monitoring group, which said the transfer took place on Monday under the supervision of the Libyan Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM).

According to the group, the migrants were transported by road in a security-controlled convoy, marking part of Libya’s broader strategy to facilitate the return of foreign nationals without legal status.

The migrants, who were being held for attempting to cross into Europe illegally, will remain in the Sabha detention facility until arrangements are concluded for their return to Nigeria.

Libya continues to serve as a major transit point for migrants seeking to reach Europe through the Mediterranean Sea, despite years of political instability and armed conflict.

The country’s detention centers often hold large numbers of undocumented migrants awaiting deportation or repatriation. International humanitarian groups have repeatedly raised concerns about overcrowding, poor living conditions, and abuse in these facilities.

In recent years, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has partnered with Libyan authorities to arrange voluntary repatriation flights, giving migrants an option to return home safely.

When Vanguard contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the Spokesperson, Mr. Kimiebi Ebienfa, said: “I don’t have any information yet about that.”

Also speaking on Tuesday, the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said: “NIDCOM has not been officially briefed on this.”