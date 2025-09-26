Liberia ex-rebel leader ‘Black Diamond’ deported, says US

An ex-rebel commander known as “Black Diamond” and accused of recruiting as well as leading child soldiers during Liberia’s second civil war has been deported from the United States, immigration authorities said.

Authorities said 43-year-old Mayama Sesay entered the United States on a visitor’s visa in 2014 and applied for permanent residency a year later after marrying a US citizen, but was sent back to Liberia in September.

“Sesay, infamously known as the rebel commander ‘Black Diamond’, played a prominent role in recruiting and leading child soldiers during Liberia’s civil wars” and commanded an all-female fighters group, said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE Atlanta officers took Sesay into custody in April following lengthy litigation on her immigration status.

Despite denying her affiliation with the rebel group, Sesay was placed into removal proceedings after an immigration judge determined she lacked credibility and had used and recruited child soldiers, according to the ICE statement.

“At just 22 years old, Sesay recruited and trained child soldiers to fight against Taylor’s forces,” the statement read, adding that she has been designated as a war criminal in Liberia.

“During the conflict, she gained notoriety for her brutal tactics, including restraining, beating captured soldiers, and deploying mortar bombs to terrorize and kill military personnel and civilians.”

Among the world’s poorest countries, Liberia has been hoping to rebuild after a devastating Ebola epidemic in 2014 and years of bloody conflict.

Two back-to-back wars devastated the small West African country from 1989 until 2003, claiming around 250,000 lives and resulting in massacres, mutilation, rape and the widespread use of child soldiers.

AFP