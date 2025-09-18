LASTMA deploy UAVs to manage traffic in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has deployed state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to enhance traffic management, strengthen security surveillance and reinforce public safety across Lagos metropolis.

The General Manager of the authority, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the transition from traditional analog method to advanced digital intelligence harmonised with the visionary mandate of the state government.

He added that “this accentuates the administration’s steadfast dedication to leveraging innovation in pursuit of sustainable urban mobility, heightened safety and operational excellence.

“Through aerial reconnaissance and high-definition monitoring capabilities, the UAVs will empower LASTMA to be proactive in traffic management and control across the state.

“The deployment of device signifies a watershed moment in Lagos’ traffic management ecosystem, seamlessly elevating the authority from conventional reactive enforcement to predictive, intelligence-driven operations.”

Bakare-Oki said the drones would provide real-time aerial oversight, enabling swifter interventions, improved safety outcomes, augmented emergency response coordination, bolstered security frameworks, and the cultivation of a more disciplined motoring culture.

He reassured the public that the deployment would be conducted under stringent adherence to privacy safeguards, ethical standards and regulatory compliance, thereby reinforcing public trust in the system’s transparency and integrity.

“The authority reaffirms its unwavering resolve to continuously innovate in traffic management, reduce travel times, curtail road traffic mishaps, and preserve lives and property throughout Lagos State,” he said.

“This milestone stands as yet another resounding testament to the THEMES+ Agenda of Gov. Sanwo-Olu, wherein technology and innovation serve as indispensable drivers of a safer, smarter, and more habitable Lagos.”

The LASTMA boss maintained that this modern technological intervention would complement LASTMA’s prompt responsiveness to emergencies, accidents and other traffic-related contingencies, in addition to existing LASTMA Toll-Free Hotline — 080000527862.